Michigan Medicine patients locked out of virtual visits, phone lines

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine issued a notice Jan. 12 saying it is experiencing technical difficulties, leaving patients unable to access virtual visits, the patient portal and the system's phone lines.
The system said that if a patient has a scheduled telehealth visit that they are unable to access, their provider will contact them to reschedule or provide them with alternative visit instructions..
Michigan Medicine said it is working to resolve the technical issues and will update patients.