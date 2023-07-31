Mayo Clinic Platform graduates new cohort of startups

Twelve national and international health tech startups graduated as the third cohort of the Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate.

Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate is a 20-week program during which new businesses can access the Mayo Clinic data network to assess the clinical readiness of artificial intelligence-driven technology and advance future business plans, according to a July 28 news release Mayo Clinic shared with Becker's.

The resources available within the program include access to deidentified clinical data, guidance from data science and clinical experts, AI model validation and assistance in obtaining FDA approval and planning clinical validation studies.

At the graduation, each company showcased the progress and outcomes it achieved in discovering ways to improve healthcare in various areas.

Here is a list of the 12 graduated health tech startups and their projects, according to the release:

AccurKardia developed an FDA-approved system to facilitate global access to remote cardiac care.

Acorai created an intracardiac pressure monitoring solution to improve heart failure-related patient outcomes.

Basys.ai developed a platform to implement value-based care for health plans and health systems more efficiently.

Empallo uses machine learning to identify cardiovascular risks and anticipate treatment before an adverse event occurs.

FemTherapeutics utilizes an AI cloud-based platform and 3D printing to personalize medicine for women.

HeartKinetics combined a mobile app and AI-based predictive insights platform to manage heart and cardiovascular issues before symptoms start.

NeoPrediX created an AI-based decision support tool for maternal, neonatal and perinatal screening.

NXgenPort developed a system with an implantable sensor and machine learning to remotely manage patients between chemotherapy appointments.

OpenEvidence uses AI to identify and summarize key findings for providers to better manage the excess of information available.

Peerbridge Health created an ECG platform from a wireless wearable and AI insights to predict and diagnose chronic illness risks.

Saigeware uses AI and machine learning algorithms to increase accuracy of health risk stratification and patient monitoring.

U-Care Medical created a clinical-grade AI analytics platform to deliver data-driven insights for clinical complications within acute intensive care.