Kaiser's Risant Health to roll out value-based care platform at Geisinger

Risant Health's new value-based care platform will be rolled out at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger by the end of the year.

This new platform aims to transform healthcare delivery by shifting the focus from reactive, hospital-based care to proactive, preventive approaches, Jaewon Ryu, MD, CEO of Risant Health told Becker's. The platform's goal is to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare processes by addressing care needs upstream, before they become more serious issues.

For example, the platform features three core components. First, it introduces evidence-based care everywhere, which integrates clinical guidelines directly into the workflow of care teams. This ensures consistency and high-quality care across various clinical scenarios, according to Dr. Ryu.

Second, the platform emphasizes right care at the right time, aiming to optimize patient access to care by directing them to the most appropriate resources, whether through digital tools, telemedicine or urgent care services.

Lastly, it includes provider simplification tools designed to reduce administrative burden on healthcare providers. This feature incorporates ambient dictation technology, allowing clinicians to focus more on patient interactions rather than on paperwork.

Dr. Ryu noted that the development of the platform has been a collaborative effort, incorporating feedback from Geisinger's teams and aligning with similar initiatives from other leading health systems like Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

This collaborative approach, according to Dr. Ryu, aims to ensure that the platform meets the needs of its users and evolves effectively.

In addressing potential challenges with the value-based care platform, Dr. Ryu acknowledged the importance of prioritizing impactful tools while remaining adaptable to the evolving landscape of patient needs and healthcare trends. The platform is designed to incorporate continuous improvement and feedback mechanisms, ensuring that it remains relevant and effective as healthcare practices and technologies advance.

Looking ahead, Risant Health is focused on several key milestones, including the successful integration of Geisinger into the platform, advancing the pending acquisition of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health and continuing the development of its value-based care tools.

Dr. Ryu's vision for Risant Health is to enhance the quality and equity of healthcare by improving preventive and proactive care and leveraging technology to reduce complexity.

Washington, D.C.-based Risant Health is a nonprofit organization that is part of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.