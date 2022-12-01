IT update causes Florida Hospital computers, record system to go offline

A system update at Baptist Health Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital caused registration and digital record-keeping systems to go offline, BocaNewsNow reported Nov. 30.

Hospital staff had to resort to paper charting after computer systems went down at the Boca Raton facility on Nov. 30.

The system outages caused delays as staff did not have access to patient histories, records, drug allergies and more. It is not clear how many procedures or patients were affected.

Sources told the news outlet that the outage occurred after the hospital's IT department decided to run an update during the 5 or 6 a.m. hour.

These updates are traditionally performed overnight in order to minimize patient impact, the sources said.