How 1 Louisiana health system is automating patient data

Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System will implement Masimo's monitoring technologies systemwide to automate the transfer of patient data.

The health system is using Masimo's pulse oximetry and Radius PPG tetherless pulse oximetry so it can continuously monitor patients even while they are ambulating, according to an Aug. 31 news release from Masimo.

Franciscan will also implement Masimo's Patient SafetyNet, which will allow it to provide supplemental remote monitoring and alarms at centralized view stations.

These new additions aim to help Franciscan improve patient safety and care workflows, as well as automate the transfer of patient data.