Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief digital officers, IT talent

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking IT talent.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Lake Forest, Calif.) is seeking a director IT architect and tech services.
- Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System is seeking a director of information technology.
- Mount Sinai (New York City) is seeking an applications analyst.
- Mount Sinai (New York City) is seeking an associate IT director.
- Mount Sinai (Secaucus, N.J.) is seeking a Oracle technical architect.
- Texas (Houston) Children's Hospital is seeking a senior programmer and analyst.
- UC Health (Aurora, Colo.) is seeking an Epic hospital billing systems analyst.
- UW Health (Madison, Wis.) is seeking a biomedical engineering tech.
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking an associate director IT.
- Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle, Wash.) is seeking a health information technician.