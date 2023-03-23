Healthcare tech leaders' biggest frustrations when working with multiple vendors

Eighty-four percent of provider leaders, who are responsible for implementing and purchasing technology at their healthcare organizations, said their organizations work with more than 20 individual vendors, which can cause integration nightmares, according to a March 22 survey from healthcare data company Intelligent Medical Objects.
Intelligent Medical Objects surveyed 300 provider leaders about their healthcare software vendor challenges and found the following:
- Thirty-two percent of respondents said software integration was one their biggest frustrations with outside vendors.
- Twenty-nine percent of respondents said inadequate vendor training was one of their biggest frustrations.
- Seventeen percent of respondents said long implementation timelines were their biggest vendor frustrations.