Google's Fitbit recalls 1.7M smartwatches

Fitbit has recalled 1.7 million of its Ionic smartwatches due to potential burn hazards, according to a March 2 U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission notice.

The fitness and wellness device company, which is owned by Google,received at least 115 reports in the U.S. and 59 reports internationally of the lithium-ion battery in the watch overheating, posing a burn risk. The company received 78 reports of burn injuries in the U.S., including two counts of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns.

One million Ionic watches were sold in the U.S., as well as 693,000 internationally. The watch allows users to monitor their heart rate and track fitness activity and sleep.

Fitbit said all customers using the smartwatch should stop immediately and contact Fitbit, which will issue refunds of $299, as well as a 40 percent discount code off select Fitbit devices, upon return of the device. The recall does not extend to other Fitbit devices.