Google's 7 most recent health-related job openings

Katie Adams 
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are seven open positions:

  1. Head of health impact operations: will build and provide operational leadership for Google's Digital Health Research Center of Excellence.

  2. Health outreach lead, government affairs and public policy: will help lead Google's engagement with federal government agencies, Congress, industry associations and other stakeholders relating to opportunities for technology to improve health outcomes.

  3. Communications manager, health artificial intelligence: will help communicate with journalists and other thought leaders, craft communications materials and campaigns, and develop print and web-based materials to support those campaigns.

  4. Engineering manager for health metrics, Fitbit: will take on and provide technical leadership to major projects, as well as managing a team of engineers.

  5. User experience researcher, Fitbit: will work with designers, product managers and other researchers to help shape Fitbit's current and future product offerings.

  6. Interaction designer, Fitbit: will drive user-centered strategy and design applications to deliver Fitbit's growing body of health products and services.

  7. Senior software engineer, Fitbit: will work on a specific project critical to Fitbit’s engineering needs with opportunities to switch teams and projects in the future.

