Google's 7 most recent health-related job openings

Listen
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business. Below are seven open positions:
- Head of health impact operations: will build and provide operational leadership for Google's Digital Health Research Center of Excellence.
- Health outreach lead, government affairs and public policy: will help lead Google's engagement with federal government agencies, Congress, industry associations and other stakeholders relating to opportunities for technology to improve health outcomes.
- Communications manager, health artificial intelligence: will help communicate with journalists and other thought leaders, craft communications materials and campaigns, and develop print and web-based materials to support those campaigns.
- Engineering manager for health metrics, Fitbit: will take on and provide technical leadership to major projects, as well as managing a team of engineers.
- User experience researcher, Fitbit: will work with designers, product managers and other researchers to help shape Fitbit's current and future product offerings.
- Interaction designer, Fitbit: will drive user-centered strategy and design applications to deliver Fitbit's growing body of health products and services.
- Senior software engineer, Fitbit: will work on a specific project critical to Fitbit’s engineering needs with opportunities to switch teams and projects in the future.