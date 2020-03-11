Google bans ads for medical face masks

Google confirmed that is has temporarily banned ads for medical face masks amid growing concerns over the coronavirus, according to a March 10 CNBC report.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily ban all medical face mask ads," said a Google spokeswoman in an email to CNBC. "We're actively monitoring the situation and will continue to take action as needed to protect users."

Medical face mask ads have proliferated online in recent weeks as consumers worry about COVID-19. Over the next few days Google will be working to remove existing mask ads. Google continues to evaluate whether to ban other products, such as hazmat suits and sanitizers.

Experts have tried to warn healthy consumers against buying masks, so it doesn't create shortages for hospitals and clinicians. There is no evidence that supports wearing face masks, according to the CDC.

More articles on health IT:

Northwell, Xealth among 10 most innovative healthcare companies

Solutionreach unveils patient, staff engagement platform

Epic, Google & 8 more health IT stakeholders react to HHS' final interoperability rules

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.