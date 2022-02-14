Executives concerned about patient data inaccuracies, survey finds

Some healthcare systems have inaccurate details about patients that have been negatively impacting care, finances and operational goals, according to a Feb. 10 Sage Growth Partners and Verato survey.

Out of 100 healthcare leaders surveyed, 72 percent said they were concerned about siloed, inaccurate patient personal data negatively impacting patient care and the bottom line. Only 14 percent said they were satisfied with the level of accuracy that could be achieved with patient identity data.

Inaccuracies of patient data can lead to issues for managing risk and population health, which ultimately exacerbates health inequities, according to the report. The report also said siloed, inaccurate patient data harms the bottom line, although it did not provide details on how much the financial impact might be on health systems.

Incorrect data could also cause wrong test results, delays in treatment and poor patient outcomes, which can lower the health systems' retention of patients, according to the report.

Patient identity information is connected to most strategic priorities. Eighty-eight percent of respondents listed patient identity as key to enhancing the patient experience, with 75 percent listing patient identity as essential for improving care management and more than 60 percent stating patient identity data is important to all functions and initiatives within the organization — indicating that improving accuracy of patient data will be fundamental for health systems to improve other functions of their hospital.