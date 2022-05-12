Consumer expectations driving digital change, say 6 healthcare execs

Six healthcare leaders from some of the largest corporations in the nation discussed how healthcare will change as technology advances and creates a digital-first system, reported Fortune May 12.
The executives spoke to Fortune as part of the Brainstorm Health conference. Here is what six of them had to say about how technology will change healthcare:
- Karen Lynch. CEO at CVS Health: "There is a dramatic shift in what consumers are expecting from healthcare. Healthcare in the future will be digital. It will require big advances in digital technology."
- Robert Ford. CEO at Abbott: "We have been seeing this convergence of health tech and electronic tech accelerate during the pandemic. We see this as the next frontier that will bring more democratic power to healthcare."
- Adrian Aoun. CEO at Forward, a health-tech company: "You need an operating system of healthcare…that will let you take these useless things called wearables and attach them to your doctors and to other data, to bring your healthcare to life."
- Ron Emerson. Global Healthcare lead, Zoom: "Within five to seven years we will have a digital-first healthcare system."
- Fatima Paruk, MD. Chief Health Officer at Salesforce: "Consumers are demanding something different. They want care on demand, whenever, wherever and however they want."
- Diana Gelston. Vice President of Virtual Care Sales at Best Buy Health: "The pandemic brought care into the home."