Computer systems analyst pay by state

Computer systems analysts, also known as systems architects, make an average of $99,270 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The tech professionals, who study an organization's computer systems and procedures and design improvements for them, earn the highest average salary in California at $119,460. Washington, D.C., is second at $118,050, followed by Massachusetts at $112,380.

Below are the mean annual wages for computer systems analysts in 49 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available (salary data wasn’t available for Utah). The states are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama: $103,080

Alaska: $95,120

Arizona: $98,470

Arkansas: $72,010

California: $119,460

Colorado: $110,080

Connecticut: $103,910

Delaware: $99,410

Florida: $92,720

Georgia: $101,040

Hawaii: $88,660

Idaho: $91,200

Illinois: $95,170

Indiana: $89,510

Iowa: $89,040

Kansas: $81,650

Kentucky: $80,300

Louisiana: $84,490

Maine: $83,620

Maryland: $102,390

Massachusetts: $112,380

Michigan: $100,080

Minnesota: $101,200

Mississippi: $71,550

Missouri: $90,540

Montana: $75,490

Nebraska: $85,050

Nevada: $94,550

New Hampshire: $105,470

New Jersey: $111,140

New Mexico: $79,770

New York: $109,920

North Carolina: $99,580

North Dakota : $92,340

Ohio: $94,580

Oklahoma: $88,530

Oregon: $107,320

Pennsylvania: $95,800

Rhode Island : $107,570

South Carolina: $84,600

South Dakota: $80,050

Tennessee: $92,070

Texas: $105,130

Vermont: $95,020

Virginia: $110,070

Washington: $112,050

Washington, D.C.: $118,050

West Virginia: $79,550

Wisconsin: $96,330

Wyoming: $72,990