Computer systems analyst pay by state

Computer systems analysts, also known as systems architects, make an average of $99,270 annually, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The tech professionals, who study an organization's computer systems and procedures and design improvements for them, earn the highest average salary in California at $119,460. Washington, D.C., is second at $118,050, followed by Massachusetts at $112,380.
Below are the mean annual wages for computer systems analysts in 49 states and Washington, D.C., according to May 2021 data, the most recent available (salary data wasn’t available for Utah). The states are listed in alphabetical order.
Alabama: $103,080
Alaska: $95,120
Arizona: $98,470
Arkansas: $72,010
California: $119,460
Colorado: $110,080
Connecticut: $103,910
Delaware: $99,410
Florida: $92,720
Georgia: $101,040
Hawaii: $88,660
Idaho: $91,200
Illinois: $95,170
Indiana: $89,510
Iowa: $89,040
Kansas: $81,650
Kentucky: $80,300
Louisiana: $84,490
Maine: $83,620
Maryland: $102,390
Massachusetts: $112,380
Michigan: $100,080
Minnesota: $101,200
Mississippi: $71,550
Missouri: $90,540
Montana: $75,490
Nebraska: $85,050
Nevada: $94,550
New Hampshire: $105,470
New Jersey: $111,140
New Mexico: $79,770
New York: $109,920
North Carolina: $99,580
North Dakota : $92,340
Ohio: $94,580
Oklahoma: $88,530
Oregon: $107,320
Pennsylvania: $95,800
Rhode Island : $107,570
South Carolina: $84,600
South Dakota: $80,050
Tennessee: $92,070
Texas: $105,130
Vermont: $95,020
Virginia: $110,070
Washington: $112,050
Washington, D.C.: $118,050
West Virginia: $79,550
Wisconsin: $96,330
Wyoming: $72,990