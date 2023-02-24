CDC aims to modernize health IT through public-private partnerships

The CDC Foundation, the CDC's fundraising organization, is partnering with the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology to accelerate private and public health IT partnerships.

On Feb. 27 and 28, the CDC Foundation will hold industry days for companies looking to learn more about health IT partnerships between the private and public sectors.

The events come after the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated health data sharing, according to a Feb. 21 CDC Foundation news release.

"COVID-19 emphasized the need to have reliable, actionable data in near real-time to ensure the delivery of rapid and equitable health care during a pandemic," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in the release. "I am committed, as part of the agency's moving forward initiative, to modernizing CDC's data systems and am looking forward to hearing from our public- and private-sector partners. We should all have the same goal; ensuring that public health data systems are sufficiently designed to swiftly collect actionable data that informs recommendations to protect all Americans from health threats."