Apple downsizing health app initiative linked to care clinics 

Apple is pulling back work on a key app project within its health division that lets employees log their health data and connect with clinicians who are part of the tech giant's physician group partner, Insider reported Aug. 19.

The app, dubbed HealthHabit, is for Apple employees to log their fitness goals, manage health conditions and communicate with clinicians and coaches at AC Wellness, the physicians' group that Apple works with, according to the report.

More than 50 employees were working on HealthHabit, and some of them will be laid off with severance if they are unable to find other roles at Apple over the next few weeks, the publication reported.

Apple declined Insider's comment request on the changes to HealthHabit and potential for layoffs.

HealthHabit could continue running with fewer employees and features or be shut down, people familiar with the matter told the publication. Some of the app's functions will move to AC Wellness since the organization's clinicians and coaches already are providing employee care.

Apple's decision to scale back HealthHabit comes after a June report from The Wall Street Journal claiming that some of the company's healthcare-related initiatives have struggled to gain traction, partly because of staff departures. While HealthHabit is being tested by Apple employees, the app reportedly has struggled with engagement, the publication reported.

Editor's note: Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to Apple for comment and will update this report as more information becomes available.