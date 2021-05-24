Americans favor vaccine mandates over vaccine passports, study shows

Sixty-two percent of American adults said they support federal, state and local governments requiring citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, while just 27.5 percent said they supported businesses' use of vaccine passports, according to survey results released May 20 by the COVID States Project.

The COVID States Project, a multiuniversity research effort, surveyed 21,733 U.S. adults between April 1 and May 3. Findings suggest that while private businesses are becoming increasingly responsible for mask and vaccination policies, Americans may prefer the government make more of those decisions.

While 62 percent of respondents supported governments requiring COVID-19 vaccination, even higher percentages supported vaccination requirements for air travel (67 percent) and returning to universities (65 percent).

The researchers used various question wordings to gauge Americans' support for businesses' use of vaccine passports, which refer to digital verification systems for individuals' vaccination status. On average, only 27.5 percent expressed support.