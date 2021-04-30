Amazon triples profits in Q1: 5 things to know

Amazon posted more than $8 billion in profit for the first quarter of 2021 as it rapidly diversifies into other industries like healthcare.

Five things to know:

1. Amazon posted a net income of $8.1 billion in the first quarter ending March 31, compared to $2.5 billion in the same period last year — tripling its profit year over year.

2. Amazon's revenue increased 69 percent to $67.2 billion in the 12 months prior, compared with $39.7 billion for the same period last year.

3. In partnership with Crossover Health, Amazon opened 17 health centers for employees across the U.S. Patients have reported a 90 percent satisfaction score and Amazon is evaluating expanding the program to offer more health centers for employees.

4. In January, Amazon opened its Seattle campus to Virginia Mason Franciscan Health for public COVID-19 vaccinations. As of April 15, 50,000 vaccines have been administered by Amazon and community volunteers.

5. In late March, Amazon began providing volunteers and technological support to the Washington state vaccine call center and have processed more than 100,000 calls.

