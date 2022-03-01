Amazon's 10 most recent health-related job openings

Amazon posted new job openings related to its health business. Below are 10 positions the company recently posted:

  1. Head of worldwide health technology solutions: Will engage with C-suite customers across healthcare organizations, work with Amazon's strategic partners, attend and speak at industry events to drive thought leadership, lead Amazon's health technology strategy, and create business opportunities.

  2. Senior solutions architect, health artificial intelligence: Will write white papers and reference architectures, deliver technical webinars, speak at public events, and file patents for future products or features.

  3. Principal of healthcare innovation: Will develop strategies to increase access to quality care, improve health outcomes and manage healthcare costs.

  4. Principal program manager of health equity, Amazon Care: Will define Amazon Care's health equity strategy and build equity-focused partnerships.

  5. Principal of behavioral health: Will lead initiatives to grow Amazon's digital health benefit programs.

  6. Principal of business development, Alexa health and wellness: Will develop external partnerships for Alexa, enlist major healthcare organizations to onboard Alexa and work with healthcare partners to build future Alexa health offerings.

  7. ​​Senior user experience researcher, Amazon Halo: Will draw out insights about customers' engagement with their health when using Amazon products.

  8. Senior partner marketing manager, Amazon Halo: Will build scalable programs to drive product awareness, as well as determine and manage the tools partners need to be successful.

  9. Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: Will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.

  10. Health information exchange specialist: Will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals, and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.

