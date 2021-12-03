Amazon's 10 most recent health-related job openings

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Amazon has new job openings related to its health business. Below are 10 positions the company recently posted:

  1. Principal of digital health: will lead initiatives to grow Amazon’s digital health benefit programs.

  2. Principal of behavioral health: will lead initiatives to grow Amazon’s behavioral health benefit programs.

  3. Principal of business development, Alexa health and wellness: will develop external partnerships for Alexa, enlist major healthcare organizations to onboard Alexa and work with healthcare partners to build for future Alexa health offerings.

  4. Head of worldwide business development, health and beauty: will drive overall market and technical enablement strategy for Amazon's health and beauty business.

  5. ​​Senior user experience researcher, Amazon Halo: will draw out insights about customers' engagement with their health when using Amazon products.

  6. Health economist, Amazon Care: will build econometric models and apply economic theory to solve business problems facing Amazon Care.

  7. Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.

  8. Senior strategist, occupational and environmental health analytics: will lead Amazon's health-focused analytics, programs and education strategies.

  9. Senior partner marketing manager, Amazon Halo: will build scalable programs to drive product awareness as well as determine and manage the tools partners need to be successful.

  10. Health information exchange specialist: will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars