Amazon's 10 most recent health-related job openings

Amazon has new job openings related to its health business. Below are 10 positions the company recently posted:
- Principal of digital health: will lead initiatives to grow Amazon’s digital health benefit programs.
- Principal of behavioral health: will lead initiatives to grow Amazon’s behavioral health benefit programs.
- Principal of business development, Alexa health and wellness: will develop external partnerships for Alexa, enlist major healthcare organizations to onboard Alexa and work with healthcare partners to build for future Alexa health offerings.
- Head of worldwide business development, health and beauty: will drive overall market and technical enablement strategy for Amazon's health and beauty business.
- Senior user experience researcher, Amazon Halo: will draw out insights about customers' engagement with their health when using Amazon products.
- Health economist, Amazon Care: will build econometric models and apply economic theory to solve business problems facing Amazon Care.
- Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.
- Senior strategist, occupational and environmental health analytics: will lead Amazon's health-focused analytics, programs and education strategies.
- Senior partner marketing manager, Amazon Halo: will build scalable programs to drive product awareness as well as determine and manage the tools partners need to be successful.
- Health information exchange specialist: will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.