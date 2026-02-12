8 health system leaders standardize AI-generated patient messages

Eight health system executives have teamed up with technology and patient and caregiver safety leaders to set guidelines for patient communications involving AI.

The PatientAI Collaborative created the first operational standard for AI-generated messages in automated outreach, care navigation tools, chatbots and portals.

“AI is outpacing governance and oversight,” said Raj Ratwani, PhD, vice president of scientific affairs at Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health Research Institute and co-chair of the collaborative, in a Feb. 11 news release. “The AI Care Standard provides the structure and rigor needed to evaluate and deploy AI responsibly in one of healthcare’s highest-impact, highest-risk domains: communication with patients.”

Here are the other health system executives who are part of the PatientAI Collaborative, which is managed by health consultancy Wheel+Dow:

— Alistair Erskine, MD, chief information digital officer at Highmark Health (Pittsburgh)

— Jeffrey Gold, MD, associate chief health information officer at Oregon Health & Science University (Portland)

— Tina HsinTing Liu, executive director of enterprise data at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

— Kelly Nye, vice president of marketing and digital strategy at HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

— Jeremy Rogers, vice president of digital marketing and experience at Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

— Marla Sammer, MD, vice chair of AI and innovation at Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston)

— Adrienne Woods, vice president of digital engagement at Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

