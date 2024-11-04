65% of health systems spend less than recommended on IT

Naomi Diaz -

Despite the growing importance of technology in healthcare, nearly 65% of organizations report spending less than the recommended 5% of their revenue on IT each year, according to a new report from executive search firm WittKieffer.

Here are health system and hospital CIOs top IT priorities, per the survey of 110 healthcare CIOs — mostly from hospitals and health systems — released Oct. 29:

  1. Advancing the information security program: 47%
  2. Financial discipline / cost reduction: 44%
  3. Major implementation (EMR, ERP, etc.): 40%
  4. Digital transformation: 34%
  5. Addressing technical debt: 29%
  6. AI adoption: 29%
  7. Development of enterprise analytics program: 26%
  8. Supporting M&A expansion efforts: 26%
  9. Talent recruitment and retention: 13%

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars