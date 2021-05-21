6 hospitals hiring CIOs, CMIOs

Below are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs or chief medical information officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (Neenah) is seeking a CMIO.
- Cleveland Clinic is seeking an associate CMIO for its Florida region.
- Henry County Hospital (Napoleon, Ind.) is seeking a CIO.
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) is seeking an associate CMIO.
- Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System is seeking a CIO.
- Southwoods Health (Boardman, Ohio) is seeking a CIO.