6 hospitals hiring CIOs, CMIOs

Below are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs or chief medical information officers. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (Neenah) is seeking a CMIO.

  2. Cleveland Clinic is seeking an associate CMIO for its Florida region.

  3. Henry County Hospital (Napoleon, Ind.) is seeking a CIO.

  4. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) is seeking an associate CMIO.

  5. Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System is seeking a CIO.

  6. Southwoods Health (Boardman, Ohio) is seeking a CIO.




