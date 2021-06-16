6 hospitals hiring CIOs, CMIOs

Below are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs or chief medical information officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.) is hiring a CIO and senior vice president.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is hiring a CIO and senior director of information systems.

Henry County Hospital (Napoleon, Ind.) is hiring a CIO.

Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) is seeking an associate CMIO.

Concord (N.H.) Hospital is seeking a CMIO.

CHI Memorial Chattanooga (Tenn.) is seeking a CMIO and division vice president.