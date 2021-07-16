6 health systems hiring CMIOs

Here are six health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief medical information officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.) is hiring a CMIO and vice president.
Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) is hiring an associate CMIO.
AdventHealth (Shawnee Mission, Kan.) is hiring a CMIO and vice president.
CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) is hiring a CMIO and division vice president for its CHI Memorial Chattanooga (Tenn.) hospital.
Methodist Hospital (Indianapolis) is hiring a CMIO.
Froedtert Health (Milwaukee) is hiring a CMIO