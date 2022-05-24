3 ways to build trust in health AI

The fourth industrial revolution that brought digital technology to lives around the world has the potential to revolutionize healthcare through artificial intelligence, but before it can, it must be widely trusted by both patients and physicians, according to a World Economic Forum article published May 24.
To build a foundation of trust for health AI, academics, medical professionals and industry leaders agreed on three core principles:
- Make clear distinctions about the responsibilities of AI and which problems it should and should not be involved in.
- Coming to terms with an acceptable margin of error for these machines is important to understanding they are not always right.
- Transparency about the limitations of the machines can help build trust while knowing their imperfections.