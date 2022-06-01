10 fastest-growing metro areas for tech workers

The pandemic altered the migration pattern of U.S. tech workers, as they were more free to move where they chose in an era of remote work.

Here are the top 10 metro areas for tech worker percentage growth from May 2021 to April 2022, according to a May report from the Technology Councils of North America:

1. Houston (8.9 percent)

2. Orlando, Fla. (8.3 percent)

3. New York (8.1 percent)

4. Charlotte, N.C. (8.0 percent)

5. Los Angeles (7.9 percent)

6. Dallas (7.9 percent)

7. Miami (7.8 percent)

8. Atlanta (7.6 percent)

9. Philadelphia (7.5 percent)

10. Washington (7.4 percent)