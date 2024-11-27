Fairview creates 'Fair Table' food equity program

Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services has launched a new program aimed at reducing diet-related health disparities.

The Fair Table program is designed to help patients and community members experiencing food insecurity. As part of the initiative, Fairview will offer free fresh food prescriptions, monthly vouchers for food retail locations and shelf-stable food packages, among other resources.

The system also employs food resource navigators at certain clinics to connect patients to the program's services, according to a Nov. 26 news release.

The initiative builds on Fairview's ongoing food equity efforts. In 2024, the system delivered more than 168,000 meals to food-insecure patients. In 2025, Fairview plans to support at least 10,000 community members through the program.