3 years, 25,000 patients: NYC Health + Hospitals finds success with community health workers

In just three years, NYC Health + Hospitals has addressed the social needs of more than 25,000 patients through its community health workers program.

NYC Health + Hospitals launched the program in September 2021. Since then, it's grown to employ more than 250 community health workers, representing one of the largest system-based programs in the nation.

These staff members are integrated into primary care teams across the system's 11 hospitals and various outpatient care sites. Workers meet regularly with patients — both in and outside of healthcare settings — to identify and overcome health barriers. They address challenges surrounding housing, finances, food and legal matters, as well as assisting with scheduling healthcare appointments and arranging transportation.

"CHWs have become an integral part of the way we deliver care at NYC Health + Hospitals. They are an incredible resource to our patients that allows us to treat our patients holistically, addressing both their medical and social needs in a patient-centered way," NYC Health + Hospitals Chief Population Health Officer Nichola Davis, MD, said in a Sept. 4 news release.