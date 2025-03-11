Why Ozempic might help tackle aging

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic, originally developed for diabetes management and later approved for weight loss, are being studied for their potential to address age-related diseases, The Wall Street Journal reported March 10.

A growing body of research signals potential health benefits of GLP-1s beyond their original uses, including for age-related conditions such as Alzheimer's, osteoarthritis, certain cancers and even mortality.

The accumulating research has even led longevity clinics to market and prescribe GLP-1s as gerotherapeutics, or drugs that can target certain biological hallmarks of aging.

Nir Barzilai, MD, president of the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research, reviewed a dozen FDA-approved drugs and drug classes to expand lifespan and health span. He found that GLP-1s ranked in the top third.

Excess weight can trigger chronic low-grade inflammation, which has been linked to increased risk for conditions such as heart disease and dementia. GLP-1s work by suppressing appetite and making users feel fuller faster; however, the benefits may extend beyond weight loss.

An analysis of a large trial involving adults with heart disease revealed that semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, provided cardiovascular benefits regardless of participants' initial weight or amount of weight they had lost, according to the report.