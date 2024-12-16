Weight loss drugs ranked by recent price changes

The prices for some GLP-1s have dropped significantly in recent years for individuals covered by Medicare and commercial insurance, according to a November report from HHS.

In 2024, the U.S. list prices for a one-month supply for most GLP-1s are stable or increasing, but after payer negotiations and rebates, net prices for many GLP-1s have decreased since 2022. Net prices for GLP-1s are between 24% and 73% lower than list prices, indicating that most insurers are paying less than the manufacturer's list price.

"The future path of prices of drugs in this class will be affected by the number of approved conditions for each drug, whether any of the drugs are selected for price negotiation by Medicare, and the number of new drugs that become available, including potential future new entrants into the market," HHS said.

Net price change since launch:



Mounjaro: Increased 137% since 2022

Wegovy: Increased 22% since 2020

Saxenda: Decreased 17% since 2017

Rybelsus: Decreased 21% since 2019

Ozempic: Decreased 45% since 2017

Victoza: Decreased 48% since 2017

List price change since launch:



Ozempic: Increased 43% since 2017

Rybelsus: Increased 25% since 2019

Saxenda: Increased 17% since 2017

Mounjaro: Increased 10% since 2022

Victoza: Increased 9% since 2017

Wegovy: No change since 2020

Zepbound: No change since 2023