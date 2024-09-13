Wegovy beats rival drug in comparative weight loss trial

For nearly 3,400 patients with obesity, the average weight loss achieved with semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic) was more than twice that achieved with liraglutide (Saxenda and Victoza).

Cleveland Clinic researchers investigated the weight outcomes of 3,389 obese patients who were prescribed either semaglutide or liraglutide. After one year, semaglutide resulted in an average 5.1% reduction in body weight, and liraglutide saw a 2.2% reduction, according to the results published Sept. 13 in JAMA.

For specific conditions, the average body weight change was -12.9% with semaglutide for obesity, -5.9% with semaglutide for Type 2 diabetes, -5.6% with liraglutide for obesity, and -3.1% with liraglutide for Type 2 diabetes.

The study participants were prescribed the medications for either Type 2 diabetes or obesity between 2015 and mid-2022. Wegovy and Saxenda are approved for weight loss, and Ozempic and Victoza are for diabetes; all four are manufactured by Novo Nordisk.

Women were more likely than men to achieve a 10% weight loss. Higher doses and persistent medication coverage were also associated with more weight loss, the study found.

About 40% of patients consistently took the medication for at least one year.