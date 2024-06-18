GLP-1s effective at pediatric weight management, BMI reduction

GLP-1s, specifically semaglutide, had the largest effect on decreasing body mass index and maintaining weight management in children, according to a study published June 18 in JAMA Network.

Current semaglutide GLP-1 medications on the market that aid in weight loss include Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus.

For this study, researchers used data from 58 randomized clinical trials that involved weight-management interventions in children between 2 and 18 years old. Data was obtained via Medline, PsychInfo, and Cochrane Central Registry of controlled Trials and observed between January 2023 and January 2024.

They looked at outcomes over the one-year period and observed changes before and after across metrics including BMI, cardiometabolic measures, dietary patterns, quality of life, any harm etc.

Overall, "weight management interventions led to lower BMI in children and adolescents, with no evidence of serious harm," researchers wrote.

Compared to other weight management techniques like behavioral interventions, as well as treatments ranging from phentermine/topiramate, liraglutide, and orlistat, semaglutide was more effective for this purpose.

However, researchers note that additional exploration of how semaglutide affects patients beyond taking it for a period of 12 months is necessary to fully understand how it may work as a weight management intervention for children.