Eli Lilly unveils high-dose, low-cost Zepbound vials

Six months after Eli Lilly began selling discounted vials of its blockbuster weight loss drug Zepbound, the company expanded the offering Feb. 25 to include cheaper, high-dose Zepbound vials.

A four-week supply of the 7.5-milligram and 10-milligram single-dose vials are $499 at first fill and refills within 45 days, and then $599 and $699, respectively.

The presentation differs from Zepbound's single-dose autoinjector pens, since the vials require patients to use a syringe to draw up the medicine and self-inject. All doses — 2.5-, 5-, 7.5-, 10-, 12.5- and 15-milligram — are available as autoinjector pens.

The drugmaker also reduced the prices of the 2.5-milligram and 5-milligram presentations by about $50 each. In late August, the doses cost $399 and $549, respectively. They are now sold for $349 and $499 per month supply, Eli Lilly said Feb. 25.

Eli Lilly is debuting the discounted single-dose vials through LillyDirect, its direct-to-consumer platform that launched in January 2024. The company said the new offering will enhance price transparency and reach more patients; LillyDirect bypasses third-party drug suppliers and offers the discounted prices regardless of insurance coverage.

A four-week supply of Zepbound (tirzepatide) costs about $1,000.