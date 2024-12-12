Eli Lilly, telehealth firm team up to expand Zepbound access

Eli Lilly has partnered with the telehealth company Ro to expand access to single-dose vials of its popular weight loss drug Zepbound.

Through Ro's platform, eligible patients can receive prescriptions during telehealth visits and have the medication shipped directly to their homes.

This integration with LillyDirect, Lilly’s direct-to-consumer platform, allows patients to pay out of pocket for the medication. The 2.5-milligram and 5-milligram vials are priced at $399 and $549, respectively, for a four-week supply.



LillyDirect also offers home delivery services for Zepbound through Gifthealth, a third-party digital pharmacy, according to CNBC.

Interested in sharing your own thoughts? Take this quick survey about how your system is approaching GLP-1 medications here.