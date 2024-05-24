Eli Lilly commits $5.3B to more Zepbound, Mounjaro production

Two Eli Lilly manufacturing plants in Indiana are getting a $5.3 billion boost to increase production of Zepbound and Mounjaro, the company said May 24.

The investment "represents the single largest investment in synthetic medicine [active pharmaceutical ingredient] manufacturing in U.S. history," Eli Lilly's chair and CEO David Ricks said in a news release.

Leaders of the manufacturing sites in Lebanon, Ind., will hire 200 full-time workers to help increase production. Mounjaro is approved for Type 2 diabetes and Zepbound is indicated for chronic weight management. Eli Lilly is also eyeing a Zepbound label expansion after finding positive results in a sleep apnea trial.

The announcement raises the company's total investment in the Lebanon site from $3.7 billion to $9 billion.