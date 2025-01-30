Why Yale New Haven is having 'frank conversations' about MA

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is taking a proactive approach in navigating the complexities of Medicare Advantage, while strengthening provider partnerships and fostering leadership within the system.

Yale New Haven Health Executive Vice President and CFO Gail Kosyla told Becker's in June 2024 that the biggest challenge the health system was seeing was the administrative burdens of MA contracts. Now, the system is having "frank conversations" with payers to reduce those burdens and make sure "there are limits in terms of what they can and can't do" within the contracts.

"We're also developing tools where we can monitor across the board the performance in each of the contracts to ensure that there's no variations in the way that managed care companies are treating us with their [Medicare] Advantage products," Ms. Kosyla told a Jan. 30 Becker's podcast. "Ultimately we want to develop stronger relationships and ties to help the program work most effectively for our patients."

Yale New Haven developed a clinically integrated network to strengthen collaboration between physicians and care providers, and enhance population health initiatives. The system also leverages its Yale School of Medicine partnership to translate innovative research into patient improved outcomes.

"We're looking at our care settings and making sure that we are at the right cost structure for our patients, and then [we] are meeting them where they live in terms of providing care that is needed at that particular location," Ms. Kosyla.

As a female leader in healthcare finance, Ms. Kosyla also highlighted the importance of leaning on professional networking and mentorship, building strong relationships with both male and female mentors to strengthen careers.

Yale New Haven also has a Lean In program that Ms. Kosyla helps lead for men and women to help build relationships and connectivity.

"Some of our workforce is remote, so it's great to be able to have a connection point and a structured way to develop relationships," she said.