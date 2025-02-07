Why University Hospitals is investing $3M in housing: 5 notes

Kristin Kuchno -

Cleveland-based University Hospitals is investing $3 million in a multi-family housing development aimed at providing affordable rents as part of its community health strategy.

Five notes:

1. The development will comprise at least 80 units — 56 one-bedrooms and 24 two-bedrooms, according to a Feb. 7 health system news release. 

2. Units will be accessible to a variety of populations, including seniors, young professionals and small families.

3. Housing quality is a social determinant of health factor, which affects quality-of-life outcomes and risks, the release said.

4. Of the 80 units:

  • Thirty-two will be for residents earning at or below 60% of area median gross income. 
  • Twenty will be for residents earning at or below 80%.
  • Sixteen will be for residents earning at or below 50%.
  • Eight will be for residents earning at or below 30%. 
  • Four will be offered as market-rate units.

5. The investment will be structured as a soft-debt mortgage, financed through the system's endowment fund and at a below-market interest rate, the release said.

University Hospitals comprises 21 hospitals and more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars