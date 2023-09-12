Why RCM is health systems' top IT spending priority

Revenue cycle management is the top IT spending priority for hospitals and health systems, according to a Sept. 12 report from KLAS Research and Bain & Co.

Due to financial challenges and shrinking margins, investments in areas such as RCM, which have clear, near-term return on investment, are high priorities, according to the report.

"RCM software is critical in the current environment given its direct link to both revenue (enhanced collections) and cost (streamlining labor-intensive processes)," the report said.

Providers surveyed said they anticipate investing in a range of RCM functions, including revenue integrity, charge capture and complex claims.

Read the full report here.