WellSpan billing statements go paperless

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is moving to paperless statements with MyWellSpan accounts.

The move is part of the health system's commitment to reduce its environmental footprint, according to a March 1 WellSpan news release. WellSpan sends out more than 1.68 million statements each year, the release said, adding that the change could save as many as 500 trees per year.

Patients will receive an email or text text message with account balance information and a notice that the statement is available on MyWellSpan.