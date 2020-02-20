Wage complaints filed against Tennessee hospital amid payroll problems

After temporarily only accepting walk-in patients, ambulances are once again bringing patients to Jellico (Tenn.) Community Hospital. However, the hospital is still facing payroll problems, according to WVLT News.

Beginning on Feb. 19, Jellico Community Hospital stopped accepting ambulances for roughly 24 hours. Though the hospital is no longer diverting ambulances, its employees are still working without pay.

Employees at Jellico Community Hospital say they haven't been paid since Jan. 17 and are owed two paychecks. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development had received 10 wage complaints against the hospital as of Feb. 18, according to the report.

Jellico Community Hospital is the second hospital owned by West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Rennova Health that has gone on diversion and missed payroll in recent months. Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn., turned away ambulances for several days starting Feb. 4. The hospital in Oneida will be two weeks behind on payroll if employees are not paid Feb. 21, according to the report.

More articles on healthcare finance:

How a Massachusetts hospital's faulty data slashed Medicare payments statewide

Hospitals in Missouri, Kansas file for bankruptcy

CHS sees annual loss shrink to $675M, plans to sell more hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.