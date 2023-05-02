Voters reject property tax hike to support Washington hospital

Snoqualmie Valley, Wash., voters rejected a measure that would have raised property taxes by 46 cents per $1,000 of property value to help support capital projects and new equipment for Snoqualmie Valley Hospital District, the Snoqualmie Valley Record reported May 2.

As of April 28, just a third of voters approved the tax hike. Hospital board members will discuss in June whether to approve another ballot measure.

Hospital officials told the Record that they are still on track to hit their financial goals but are disappointed by the result.

"To say our team is disappointed is an understatement," hospital officials wrote in a Facebook post. "We are grateful for the votes we received, the friends we made, the partnerships we solidified and the ability to be able to listen to what matters most to our neighbors."