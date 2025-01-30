Veteran health system revenue cycle leader joins startup

Niobis Queiro has been named chief product officer of LateralCare, a startup healthcare technology company that uses generative AI to streamline revenue cycle management and optimize financial operations.

In her new role, Ms. Queiro will guide the development of new features and products, according to a Jan. 23 LateralCare news release.

Ms. Queiro has held revenue cycle leadership positions at several health systems, according to her LinkedIn page. Her experience includes serving as senior vice president of revenue cycle management for Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine, vice president of RCM for Minneapolis-based Hennepin County Medical Center, and vice president of system revenue cycle for Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

"I am particularly focused on reintroducing humanity into healthcare by delivering technology that elevates team skills, enhances performance, and anticipates the changes necessary for excellence," she said in the release. "These values, combined with LateralCare's innovative approach, present an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on the healthcare ecosystem."