University Hospitals hits milestone in push to raise $2B

University Hospitals in Cleveland has raised more than $1.5 billion toward its $2 billion "Because of You" campaign, which focuses on five areas: caring for children, transforming cancer care, leading discovery and innovation, investing in the community, and embracing emerging priorities.

The milestone, announced Jan. 16, comes less than two years after the health system publicly debuted the campaign in September 2023.

"University Hospitals was established by the community, for the community," CEO Cliff Megerian, MD, said in a news release. "Throughout our 158-year history, we have embraced change and faced challenges with resilience, sustained by the support and passion of those we serve. This milestone in our campaign reflects the faith our community has in UH and the gratitude they have for our caregivers."

The campaign has received significant contributions since its launch, including a $15 million gift from Iris S. and the late Bert L. Wolstein in August to support the University Hospitals mission and construction of the Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Center, a 30,000-square-foot education, conference and training facility at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

Additionally, in November, UH received a $3.225 million gift from community leaders Ernie and Patti Novak to support construction of the Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein Center.







