Sarasota system reports robust operating income

Sarasota (Fla.) County Public Hospital reported a net operating income of $10.8 million in its latest quarter, building on an annual total of $34.9 million.

The latest quarter reflects the three months ending Dec. 31, 2022, while the annual $34.9 million figure is for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. While overall income totaled $36.5 million for the latest quarter, the system reported an overall loss of $252,000 for fiscal 2022.

Total long-term debt at the end of fiscal 2022 was $766 million.

The system, which has 1,011 licensed beds, is one of the largest public health systems in Florida, according to its website. The system includes the flagship 901-bed acute care Sarasota Memorial Hospital and the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice location that opened in late 2021, consisting of 110 private rooms and a 28-room emergency center as well as other facilities.