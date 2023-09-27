Providence adopts patient financial communications best practices

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has been recognized as an adopter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association's patient financial communications best practices, which aims to provide consistency, timeliness and clarity to a confusing process.

Providence joins a group of hospitals, health systems and physician practices that have adopted almost 100 best practices that cover all aspects of financial interactions that take place in various care settings.

"In a time when billing and reimbursement for healthcare has become more complex, the financial conversations across the journey we have with patients have never been more important,” Providence CFO Greg Hoffman said in a Sept. 25 news release. "We have taken steps to ensure that patients are treated with compassion and respect in financial matters, so they can focus on what really matters — their health and well-being."

A task force developed HFMA's best practices to improve communication between providers and consumers about financial matters.

The task force included representatives from several industry groups, including the American Hospital Association, America's Health Insurance Plans, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the National Patient Advocate Foundation.

