Private equity pushes into healthcare: 5 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in this year.

Here are five private equity deals announced since Aug. 1:

1. Santa Monica (Calif.) Fertility, backed by Webster Equity Partners, acquired Newborn Advantage Surrogacy, a Dallas-based surrogacy agency.

2. Capsa Healthcare, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, acquired NewRobo Development, a Netherlands-based maker of pharmacy automation solutions.

3. Centauri Health Solution, a portfolio company of Abry Partners, Silversmith Capital Partners and SV Health Investors, announced Aug. 19 that it acquired HCFS, a Texas-based provider of self-pay management solutions. In early August, Centauri acquired Applied Revenue Analytics, a Texas-based healthcare intelligence company, from OSG Billing.

4. CTS Bioprocessing, owned by 3i Group, acquired Sani-Tech West, a Camarillo, Calif.-based maker of single-use products for the bioprocessing industry.

5. GI Partners acquired Clinical Ink, a Horsham, Pa.-based clinical technology company. NovaQuest retained a minority stake in the company.



