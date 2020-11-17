Private equity pushes into healthcare: 13 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in this year.

1. Varsity Healthcare Partners invested in Partners First Cardiology, an Austin, Texas-based cardiology and cardiovascular practices management company.

2. Arsenal Capital Partners acquired Best Value Healthcare, a Lakeland, Fla.-based primary care platform focused on Medicare Advantage.

3. DW Healthcare Partners invested in CareXM, a Lehi, Utah-based provider of virtual care for post-acute and non-acute healthcare providers.

4. H.I.G. Capital agreed to buy St. Croix Hospice, an Oakdale, Minn.-based provider of end-of-life care.

5. Ridgemont Equity Partners acquired Anne Arundel Dermatology Management, a provider of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatological services with clinics in Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

6. Abry Partners invested in Benefit Recovery Group, a Memphis, Tenn.-based provider of healthcare subrogation services.

7. RLDatix, a provider of patient safety software backed by Five Arrows and TA Associates, acquired Verge Health, a Mount Pleasant, S.C.-based provider of credentialing software.

8. Morgan Stanley Capital Partners invested in US HealthConnect, a provider of pharma-sponsored continuing medical education and promotional education to healthcare providers.

9. Covis Group, a portfolio company of Apollo Global Management, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AMAG Pharmaceuticals, a Waltham, Mass.-based biopharmaceutical company.

10. VSS Capital Partners invested in Podiatry Group Partners, a St. Louis-based operator of podiatry clinics.

11. Charter Health Care Group, a portfolio company of Pharos Capital Group, acquired two hospice providers: Phoenix Home Care & Hospice in Denver and Heartwood Home Health & Hospice in Salt Lake City.

12. WellSky, a portfolio company of TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CarePort Health, a Boston-based provider of patient care coordination software.

13. Accel-KKR invested in Surgical Information Systems, an Alpharetta, Ga.-based provider of business and surgical software.

