Physicians depart Florida medical group amid 'restructuring'

Tallahassee (Fla.) Primary Care Associates, a nearly 40-provider group, is undergoing significant "restructuring and changes," leading to the departure of several physicians and the closure of certain ancillary services, according to a Jan. 29 news release.

The group said that additional physician departures may occur as part of the transition.

As part of these changes, TPCA will discontinue its onsite laboratory and diagnostic services center at its headquarters. The lab will cease operations, effective Feb. 28, and patients will be redirected to external providers for services. Similarly, TPCA's imaging services will transition by the same date.

TPCA said that patient care and medical records will remain secure and accessible during the restructuring.

Some patients received insurer letters stating TPCA physicians will be out of network, while staff say the medical group plans to close, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Becker's has reached out to TPCA for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.