Payers ranked by 2025 medical loss ratios

Most of the country’s largest insurers reported year-over-year increases in medical cost ratios in 2025.

Centene reported the highest medical loss ratio at 91.9%, driven by higher marketplace medical costs, Medicaid cost pressures in behavioral health and home health, and program changes in the Medicare prescription drug plan business.

Payers ranked by 2025 MLRs:

1. Centene

2025: 91.9%

2024: 88.3%

2023: 87.7%

2. Molina Healthcare

2025: 91.7%

2024: 89.1%

2023: 88.1%

3. CVS Health

2025: 91.2%

2024: 92.5%

2023: 86.2%

4. Humana

2025: 90.2%

2024: 89.8%

2023: 88%

5. Elevance Health

2025: 90%

2024: 88.5%

2023: 87%

6. UnitedHealth Group

2025: 89.1%

2024: 85.5%

2023: 83.2%

7. Cigna Group

2025: 84.4%

2024: 83.2%

2023: 81.3%