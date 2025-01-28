NYU Langone's operating margin holds steady at 4% in Q1

New York City-based NYU Langone Health posted an operating income of $150.9 million (4% operating margin) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to an operating income of $132.7 million (4% margin) in the same quarter last year, according to its Jan. 28 financial report.

Four things to know:

1. NYU Langone posted total operating revenue of $3.7 billion for the three months ended Nov. 30, up 11.7% from the same period last year. The system's management attributed the increase to a 4.3% increase in inpatient discharges and a 7.3% increase in outpatient visits. Management also attributed a portion of the increase to a 33.5% jump in pharmacy revenue over the same period last year.

2. The system posted total operating expenses of $3.6 billion, an 11.6% increase over the same period last year. The rise was primarily attributed to increases in salaries and wages as well as pharmacy costs and medical supplies, which were offset by increased pharmacy and patient service revenue.

3. Days cash on hand was 155 on Nov. 30, up from 144 on Aug. 31.

4. Net income for the quarter was $288.5 million, compared to $170 million in the same quarter last year.